Secretary Blinken stresses the need to negotiate a lasting political settlement to Karabakh conflict

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev today, the Department of State informs.

Secretary Blinken underscored the importance of respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms.

The Secretary noted the importance of continuing efforts by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to negotiate a lasting political settlement to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict benefiting all people in the region.