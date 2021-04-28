PoliticsTop

Iran’s Supreme Leader pens letter to Armenian President, voices hope for further strengthening of relations

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email April 28, 2021, 21:11
Less than a minute

The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei sent a letter of thanks to the President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian in response to his congratulatory message on the occasion of Nowruz.

The letter reads: “I hope that the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Armenia will be further developed and strengthened, taking into account the long-standing ties between the two countries, the existing capacities to ensure common interests, to strengthen regional and international peace and security.”

