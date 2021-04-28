Armenia Deputy PM, Minister of Health get AstraZeneca shots

Armenia’s Acting Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan and acting Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday.

Both got the AstraZeneca shot to disperse the public concerns connected with the vaccine.

Armenia is currently using the AstraZeneca and Sputnik V vaccines against the coronavirus. The Sputnik V is available only to at-risk persons and health workers under 54, while anyone above the age of 18 can get the AstraZeneca vaccine on voluntary basis.