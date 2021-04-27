US Holocaust Memorial Museum welcomes Biden’s Armenian Genocide recognition

The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum welcomes the recognition of the Armenian genocide by President Biden. This follows the 2019 Congressional resolution recognizing this tragic event as genocide.

“Holocaust history teaches that an honest reckoning with the past is a prerequisite to understanding the present and building a better future,” said Museum Director Sara J. Bloomfield. “Recognizing the full magnitude of the crimes committed against the Armenian people, even a century following the events, is important not only for the victims and their descendants. We know from watching Europe deal with the Holocaust and its legacy since 1945, just how important it is for all societies to openly acknowledge difficult national history.”

“While the general outlines of what happened to the Armenians are clear, a full and complete documentation of this history will only be possible when all public and private archives are opened to independent researchers,” continued Bloomfield. “The Museum continues to call for all relevant archives to be made available for scholarship.”

A living memorial to the Holocaust, the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum inspires citizens and leaders worldwide to confront hatred, prevent genocide, and promote human dignity.