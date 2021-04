A car transporting Russian peacekeepers exploded on a mine in Artsakh, two peacekeepers were wounded, Spokesman for the NKR Ministry of Interior Hunan Tadevosyan told Armenpress.

The incident took place 3 days ago, he said.

“The car exploded on an anti-tank mine. Two servicemen were wounded. At the moment, the latter are in the medical center, their lives are not in danger, “said Tadevosyan.