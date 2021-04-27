Recognition and condemnation of Armenian Genocide a universal issue of humanity – Ara Aivazian

The recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide is a universal issue of humanity, Armenia’s Acting Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian said in an interview with BBC Weekend.

He said US President Joe Biden’s address on April 24 makes a significant contribution to the global recognition of the Armenian Genocide and the prevention of genocides. “Today, the US authorities have unequivocally reiterated their commitment in human rights and the principles of humanity,” the Minister said.

“As 106 years ago, today the Armenian people are fighting for historical justice, for a safe and dignified life in their historical homeland. We welcome the statement of President Biden by which the US clearly defines the mass atrocities committed against the Armenian people in the 20th century as genocide,” Aivazian said, reminding that resolutions recognizing and condemning the Armenian Genocide were adopted by the US House of Representatives and Senate in 2019.

Commenting on the possible impact of Biden’s statement on Armenia’s relations with Turkey, the Acting Foreign Minister said: “As far as relations with Turkey are concerned, Turkey has been pursuing hostile and aggressive policy towards Armenia since the restoration of independence back in 1991. Turkey rejected the establishment of diplomatic relations, it closed border with Armenia and pursued increasingly hostile policy against Armenia. Moreover, Turkey directly got involved in the Azerbaijani aggression against the people of Nagorno-Karabakh by dispatching thousands of foreign terrorist fighters to our region.”

“We do hope that this very important statement by the President of the US will pave the way for dialogue and eventually to the normalization of relations. It will also contribute to the regional peace and stability,” Ara Aivazian said.

“I believe this creates a ground for Turkish society to face the pages of their history. And also it induces the society to question the tragic pages of their history. I believe it will also create ground for dialogue between two neighboring countries. Abyss was created between two neighboring countries and I believe this will be a very important step for normalization of our relations,” he concluded.