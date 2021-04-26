SocietyTopVideo

Statues of angels on the gates of Ghazanchetsots Cathedral in Shushi destroyed

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email April 26, 2021, 15:08
Less than a minute
Photo: hovo hanragitakan/Flickr

A video posted by Azerbaijani sources demonstrates another act of Azerbaijani vandalism.

Statues of angels on the gates of Ghazanchetsots Cathedral in Shushi have been destroyed. The fence around it has been taken down as well.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email April 26, 2021, 15:08
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button