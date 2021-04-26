Home | All news | Society | Statues of angels on the gates of Ghazanchetsots Cathedral in Shushi destroyed SocietyTopVideo Statues of angels on the gates of Ghazanchetsots Cathedral in Shushi destroyed Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email April 26, 2021, 15:08 Less than a minute Photo: hovo hanragitakan/Flickr A video posted by Azerbaijani sources demonstrates another act of Azerbaijani vandalism. Statues of angels on the gates of Ghazanchetsots Cathedral in Shushi have been destroyed. The fence around it has been taken down as well. A video posted by Azerbaijani sources showcases another act of #AzerbaijaniVandalism. Statues of angles on the gates of Ghazanchetsots Cathedral of Shushi were destroyed. The fence around it was taken down as well. Reminder‼️Azerbaijan hinders @UNESCO mission’s visit. pic.twitter.com/lDfThG0Jhy— Karabakh Records (@KarabakhRecords) April 26, 2021 Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email April 26, 2021, 15:08 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Share via Email Print