Destruction of Armenian cultural heritage in Azerbaijani-occupied territories worrisome – acting FM

The destruction of Armenian cultural and religious heritage in the territories currently under Azerbaijani control is worrisome, Armenia’s acting Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian said at a joint press conference with visiting Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis.

“We have already witnessed precedents of the destruction of Armenian places of worship, monuments, and official statements justifying them. This issue is in the focus of our attention, and our international partners have strongly criticized any attempts to destroy or misappropriate the Armenian historical and cultural heritage,” the acting Foreign Minister said.

He said the issue is on the agenda of the peace process, as evidenced by the 2020 OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ statement of December 3 and April 13. “We work with specialized structures. We cooperate very closely with UNESCO and other structures,” Aivazian said.

He attached importance to raising the issue with the international community. On April 24 the “Heritage in Danger. Artsakh” exhibition opened at Yerevan City Hall in the presence of high-ranking delegations, which arrived in Armenia to participate in the events commemorating the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. The exhibition will run until May 2.