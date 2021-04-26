Armenian Parliament will discuss the issues of Prime Minister’s election on May 3

The Armenian National Assembly will hold a special sitting on May 3 to discuss the issue of discussion of the Prime Minister.

The sitting will be convened in line with Article 140, Part 3 of the Constitutional Law “Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly.”

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stepped down on April 25 to trigger early parliamentary elections. He will still carry out the responsibilities of the head of government.

To hold the June 20 elections in full compliance with the law, Nikol Pashinyan will nominate his candidacy for the Prime Minister twice, other factions and MPs represented in the National Assembly will not nominate candidates. The parliamentary majority will not elect Pashinyan as Prime Minister, and the National Assembly will be considered dissolved.