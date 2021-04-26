Armenia values deeds, not words: Yerevan responds to Erdogan’s message

Recognition and condemnation of the Armenian genocide is important not only for restoring historical truth and justice, but also in terms of physical security of the Armenian people, Armenia’s Acting Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian said at a joint press conference with his visiting Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis.

“I fully agree with the opinion expressed in Joe Biden’s statement that the international community should take practical steps to prevent such an atrocity from ever again occurring,” Aivazian said.

He noted that Armenia is one of the forerunners in promoting the international agenda of preventing and condemning genocides. “Biden’s message is a huge contribution in that regard,” he said.

As for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s letter to the Armenian Patriarch, in which he expresses willingness to develop “good-neighborly relations” with Armenia, Ara Aivazian said: “We value deeds, not words, and we have made it clear on many occasions.”

“There have been similar messages in the past, there has even been a signed joint document, which, however, has failed to succeed,” the acting FM said.