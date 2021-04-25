Rep. Pallone applauds official recognition of Armenian Genocide

Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06) applauded President Biden’s designation of the atrocities committed against ethnic Armenians as a genocide. Beginning in 1915, an estimated 1.5 million Armenians were systemically murdered over the course of several years in what is now present-day Turkey. Turkish leaders have long denied historical evidence that clearly documented the systemic rape, torture, and murder of Armenians in the final years of the Ottoman Empire.

“President Biden’s recognition of the horrific atrocities committed against Armenians as a genocide is a historic moment for global human rights. Official recognition of the Armenian Genocide is a powerful reminder that we will not turn away when we know full well that crimes against humanity have been perpetrated. We stand here today to pay tribute to victims of this horrific chapter of history, to the perseverance of those who survived, and to the Americans of Armenian descent who continue to strengthen our country,” Pallone said. “While we cannot undo the horrors the victims endured or the pain their descendants carry with them, we do have an obligation to speak candidly about the past that is directly tied to our moral responsibilities of the present. The United States must never accept past crimes against humanity, and we must do everything in our power to prevent and stop atrocities unfolding in real time.”

Since 1989, Pallone has championed legislation to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide. In 1995, he founded the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues and serves as the Co-Chair of the Caucus. In 2019, he helped lead House passage of a resolution to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide in Congress.