Rep. Sherman applauds Biden’s historic action to recognize the Armenian Genocide

Congressman Brad Sherman has welcomed President Joe Biden’s recognition of the Armenian Genocide

Today, on the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, President Joe Biden became the first U.S. President to formally recognize the systematic murder of 1.5 million Armenian women, men, and children by the Ottoman Empire from 1915 to 1923, as a genocide.

“I commend President Biden’s historic announcement today. The President’s courageous move has put the United States on the side of historic truth in a most powerful way,” Rep. Sherman said.

“For 24 years, as a member of the Armenian Caucus, I have joined colleagues in urging Democratic and Republican Presidents alike to formally recognize the Armenian Genocide. Upon the start of the Biden administration, I along with many of my colleagues immediately joined in urging President Biden to unequivocally affirm the Armenian Genocide and stand by his record on this important human rights issue,” he noted.

“Genocide denial is the last act of genocide, and the first step in the next genocide. We must acknowledge and condemn the horrific acts of the past. As we commemorate this solemn anniversary and applaud today’s significant action by President Biden, let us also reaffirm our commitment toward encouraging education and broader public understanding of the facts of the Armenian Genocide,” the Congressman stated.