MEP Manfred Weber calls on Turkey to face history and acknowledge the Armenian Genocide

Member of the European Parliament Manfred Weber (EPP Group) has called on Turkey to face history and fully recognize the reality of the Genocide.

“Today we commemorate the Armenian Genocide and pay tribute to the victims of this tragedy. In 1915, 1.5 million of Armenians lost their lives in the massacres perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire,” he said in a vide message.

“For millions of Armenians these wounds are still wide open. The denial of the genocide by today’s Turkish authorities makes it impossible to come to terms with the past,” Manfred Weber said.

“My country, Germany, knows how hard it can be to face your history and your responsibility. But this is the only way towards reconciliation and to lasting peace between countries,” the MEP said.