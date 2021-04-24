LIVE: Tribute to Vartan Gregorian and 2021 Aurora humanitarians announcement

The names of the 2021 Aurora Humanitarians will be announced during a special event at the Matenadaran, the national repository of ancient manuscripts. The nomination process for the 2021 Aurora Prize lasted from April 24, 2020, till October 31, 2020, yielding hundreds of submissions featuring 585 unique candidates. In accordance with the tradition, the names of the 2021 Aurora Humanitarians will be inscribed in Chronicles of Aurora, a unique 21st century manuscript containing the depictions of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative activities.

This year’s ceremony is dedicated to Aurora Co-founder Vartan Gregorian, an outstanding Armenian-American humanitarian, scholar, author, educator and mentor, who died on April 16 aged 87.

Earlier today the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, the representatives of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative attended a flower-laying ceremony at the Tsitsernakaberd memorial in Yerevan, Armenia, dedicated to the victims of the first genocide of the 20th century.

On behalf of the Initiative and its global humanitarian movement, the delegation paid tribute to the memory of those perished during the Genocide and expressed gratitude to those who helped the survivors escape. The ceremony was attended by Ruben Vardanyan, Aurora Co-Founder; Lord Ara Darzi, Chair of the Aurora Prize Selection Committee, Marine Ales, Chair of the Aurora Creative Council, Arman Jilavian, member of the Board of Directors of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, and other representatives of Aurora’s community.