EU proposed to introduces an official Remembrance Day of the Armenian Genocide

On the occasion of the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide committed by the Ottoman Empire between 1915-1923, the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy (EAFJD) together with its 13 chapters across Europe addressed a joint letter to top executives of the European Union and the President of the European Parliament (EP), proposing that an official Remembrance Day of the Armenian Genocide be introduced in the EU.



The letter was sent to the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Council Charles Michel, the President of the European Parliament David Sassoli, as well as to the Ambassador of the European Union to the Republic of Armenia Head of Delegation Andrea Wiktorin respectively.



The EAFJD and its committees emphasized the significance of this year’s commemoration by recalling the most recent tragic war in Nagorno Karabakh/Artsakh in the autumn of 2020 where the indigenous Armenian population once again was persecuted by Azerbaijan and Turkey – the direct successor of the Ottoman Empire . Turkey openly backed Azerbaijan during this war by deploying terrorist fighters and supply drones as well as military know-how. The letter also refers to the military parade in Baku in December 2020 during which the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan proudly praised Enver Pasha – one of the main masterminds of the Armenian Genocide.



EAFJD reaffirmed the importance of remembrance and in dealing with the dark past honesty in order to prevent its future reoccurrence.