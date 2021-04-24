Caitlyn Jenner announces bid for California governor

Caitlyn Jenner has announced she has filed the paperwork to run for California governor, the BBC reports.

The former Olympic athlete and reality TV star will run as a Republican in the Democratic stronghold state.

A recall election in the state could be confirmed this month after a petition against current governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, reached the number required to trigger a vote.

Voters would be asked if they want Mr Newsom to stay or another candidate.

According to the Axios news site, Ms Jenner has put together a team that includes some of former President Donald Trump’s advisers.

“Californians want better and deserve better from the governor,” a statement from Ms Jenner said, confirming the news on her Twitter account on Friday.

“For too long, career politicians have over-promised and under-delivered. We need a leader with the vision and resolve to see it through,” she added.

Ms Jenner promised that her campaign will be one of “solutions” and provide a “roadmap back to prosperity to turn this state around”.

She added that she will formally launch her campaign at a later date.

Caitlyn Jenner has been described as the highest-profile American to come out as transgender.

She announced she was transgender in 2015 in an interview with broadcaster Diane Sawyer on ABC, and said the star said she had been wrestling with her gender since childhood.

The former athlete won a gold medal at the Montreal Games in 1976.

Before transitioning, she was married to Kris Jenner and the pair had two daughters, Kendall and Kylie. The family were stars of the hit reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Caitlyn Jenner said her step-daughter Kim Kardashian had been a big supporter of her transitioning.