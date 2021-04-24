SportTop

Armenian gymnast Arthur Davtyan crowned Champion of Europe

April 24, 2021
Armenian gymnast Arthur Davtyan won the gold of the European Championships in the pommel horse event.

Armenia was represented in the final of the European Championships in Basel, Switzerland by Arthur Davtyan and Gagik Khachikyan.

Arthur Davtyan became the winner with 14,266. Nikta Nagorny from Russia won the silver medal in the exercise, Joe Fraser from Great Britain came third with 14,066 points.

Gagik Kharikyan was 4th in the exercise. Vahagn Davtyan, Arthur Avetisyan and Arthur Davtyan will enter the fight later today.

