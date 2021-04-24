Armenian Genocide recognition makes this world a better place – President

Recognizing the Armenian genocide is a courageous and inspiring act, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian said of US President Joe Biden’s recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

“It opens new prospects for US-Armenian relations. It also makes this world a better place!” President Sarkissian said.

“The process of international recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide will contribute to the prevention of genocide as a crime against humanity and elimination of impunity around the world,” the President added.