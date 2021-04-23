White House refrains from comments on the content of Biden’s April 24th statement

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that US President John Biden will make a statement on the anniversary of Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire, but did not say whether the term “genocide” would be used in the speech.

“I don’t have anything to predict. I expect that he will have a statement marking the day, but I do not have anything to predict about the content,” Psaki told a daily briefing today.

The New York Times reported earlier this week that President Joe Biden was preparing to recognize the Armenian Genocide on the 106th anniversary.

It quoted a U.S. official with knowledge of the administration’s discussions as saying that Mr. Biden had decided to issue the declaration, and others across the government and in foreign embassies said it was widely expected.