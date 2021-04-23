Tower of Hercules will glow purple in remembrance of Armenian Genocide victims

The Tower of Hercules in Spain will glow purple on April 24 in remembrance of the Armenian Genocide victims, El Espanol reports.

Purple symbolizes the color of forget-me-not, the flower chosen as the symbol of the Armenian Genocide centennial in 2015.

The Tower of Hercules has served as a lighthouse and landmark at the entrance of La Coruña harbour in north-western Spain since the late 1st century A.D. when the Romans built the Farum Brigantium.

The Tower, built on a 57 meter high rock, rises a further 55 meters, of which 34 meters correspond to the Roman masonry and 21 meters to the restoration directed by architect Eustaquio Giannini in the 18th century, who augmented the Roman core with two octagonal forms.

Many legends from the Middle Ages to the 19th century surround the Tower of Hercules, which is unique as it is the only lighthouse of Greco-Roman antiquity to have retained a measure of structural integrity and functional continuity.