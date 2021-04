The US says an enduring political solution on the status of Nagorno-Karabakh essential for securing regional peace

The need for an enduring political solution on the status of Nagorno-Karabakh is essential for securing regional peace and stability, a spokesperson for the US Embassy in Armenia told Public Radio of Armenia.

“As a Minsk Group Co-Chair, the United States is committed to reinvigorating the engagement to find a permanent settlement to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict that protects the security of Nagorno-Karabakh and ensures another war does not break out,” the spokesperson added.