Lithuanian Foreign Minister to pay official visit to Armenia

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis will arrive in Armenia for an official visit on April 25.

Within the framework of the visit he will have meetings with President Armen Sarkissian, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, National Assembly Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan and Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian.

The meeting of the Foreign Ministers will be followed by a joint press conference.