World Council of Churches urges Biden to recognize the Armenian Genocide

The World Council of Churches has urged President joe Biden to recognize the Armenian Genocide.

“Recognition of the Armenian Genocide is a matter of fundamental principle, an essential step towards healing, reconciliation and reparation, and – most importantly – a vital measure for the prevention of genocide today and in the future,” wrote Rev Prof Dr Ioan Sauca, acting general secretary of the World Council of Churches (WCC) in a letter to United States President Joe Biden on 21 April.

The letter reads:

Dear President Biden,

As we approach the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, carried out by the Ottoman Empire from 1915 to 1923, resulting in the deaths of 1.5 million Armenians, we are faced again with the reality that this tragedy has still not been officially recognized by many world authorities, including the United States.

Recognition of the Armenian Genocide is a matter of fundamental principle, an essential step towards healing, reconciliation and reparation, and – most importantly – a vital measure for the prevention of genocide today and in the future.

Mr President, as you certainly know, the Armenian Genocide is not an allegation, an interpretation, a personal opinion or a point of view, but rather a well documented fact supported by an overwhelming body of historical evidence.

The World Council of Churches strongly requests official recognition by the Government of the United States of America of the Armenian Genocide, as a sign of your commitment and your leadership for human rights, justice and peace in the world.