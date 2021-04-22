Senate Majority leader praises Biden for expected recognition of Armenian Genocide

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer – a longtime champion of Armenian Genocide recognition – took to the Senate floor today to welcome multiple reports that President Joe Biden will, this April 24th, override Turkey’s foreign veto against honest American remembrance of this crime.

“It’s a long time coming and a step that I have called on presidents of both parties to take,” Schumer said in remarks from the Senate floor. “Each year, I gather with Armenian Americans in Times Square to commemorate the annual anniversary of this atrocity, and every year, my heart breaks for the victims of the genocide and their descendants.”