Cyprus Parliament observes minute of silence to mark Armenian Geocide anniversary

Armenian Representative at the Parliament of Cyprus Vartkes Mahdessian, addressed the last plenary session of Parliament following a one-minute silence, in memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide of 1915.

In his speech marking the 106th anniversary, the Representative referred to the beginning of the first genocide of the 20th century, a tragedy that shook the civilized world and at the same time has been engraved in the collective memory of Armenians all over the world.

With dismay, he noted that in the 15 years of serving as the Armenian Representative, Turkey has not only remained a firm denier of its bloody past, but it intimidates those who dare to acknowledge its existence.

“Turkey’s latest heinous act is the coalition with Azerbaijan against Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh during the war in the autumn of 2020. In addition to the human losses for Armenia, 7,000 dead, 10,000 wounded and 100,000 refugees, the Turks and Azeris are presently provoking by renaming toponyms, desecrating churches and decimating monuments in the occupied areas,” Mr. Mahdessian said.

In conclusion, the Representative extended his sincere gratitude to Cyprus, which was the first country in Europe to recognize the Armenian Genocide in 1975, while in 2015 it criminalized its denial.