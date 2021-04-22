Armenian President addresses letters to Macron, Biden, Putin and other world leaders

On the eve of the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, President Armen Sarkissian has sent letters to the leaders of more than two dozen countries and international organizations, including France, Russia, the United States, Germany, Italy, Argentina, Lebanon, Greece, and His Holiness Pope Francis, the kings of the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden and others.

President Sarkissian has expressed his gratitude to the presidents, parliaments, the public, the scientific and academic circles for recognizing and condemning the Armenian Genocide in various dimensions, as well as for the solidarity shown to the Armenian people.

In the letter addressed to the President of France Emanuel Macron, President Sarkissian particularly noted: “Recognition of the Armenian Genocide, participation of the President of France in the ceremony dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide in Yerevan, declaring April 24 as the Day of Remembrance of the Armenian Genocide by your decree once again emphasize France’s solidarity and commitment to universal values. “

In a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Sarkissian said: “Armenia highly appreciates your personal efforts to recognize and condemn the Armenian Genocide by Russia. The recognition of the Genocide, the declaration recognizing April 24 as the Day of Remembrance of the Armenian Genocide, the statement of the State Duma on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, your participation in the ceremony dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Genocide once again emphasize France’s solidarity and commitment to universal values.”

In a letter to US President Joe Biden, President Sarkissian praised the decision of the two chambers of the US Congress and noted: “In Armenia, we welcomed the passage of a resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide by the US House of Representatives in 2019, which was followed by a unanimous decision of the US Senate.” According to the President of Armenia, the recognition of the Armenian Genocide means recognition of the crime against humanity.

“We are convinced that one of the tools to prevent genocides and genocidal policies is to recognize and condemn them. “We look forward to reaffirming your commitment to advancing historical justice and preventing new genocides,” President Sarkissian added.

In the letters, the Armenian President expressed confidence that the process of international recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide will contribute to the prevention and elimination of genocide as a crime against humanity and impunity around the world.