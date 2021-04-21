Rep. Valadao commemorates 106th anniversary of Armenian Genocide (video)

Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues Co-Chair Congressman David G. Valadao delivered House Floor speech commemorating the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide

From 1915 to 1923, the Ottoman Empire engaged in the systematic and organized murder and deportation of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians. Around the world leaders have rightly identified these horrific events as genocide. However, despite both the House of Representatives and the Senate having passed resolutions in 2019 recognizing the tragedy, no United States President has ever joined in the acknowledgement,” Rep. Valadao said.

“Many men, women and children forced to flee the Armenian Genocide emigrated to the United States, and have raised their families and embraced new communities in our country. They deserve our recognition,” the Congressman said.