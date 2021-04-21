Indonesian sub goes missing north of Bali

Indonesia has launched search efforts for a navy submarine that has gone missing, officials say, the BBC reports.

It was taking part in a training exercise in waters north of the island of Bali but failed to relay results as expected.

The country’s military chief told Reuters news agency that 53 people were on board the KRI Nanggala-402 vessel.

Officials have called on Australia and Singapore to help in the search, according to Reuters.

Defence officials from the two countries have not yet commented.

Local media reports said the submarine was thought to have disappeared in waters about 60 miles (96km) off the coast of Bali early on Wednesday morning.