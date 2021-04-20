Hundreds of Armenian POWs kept hostage in a country that hates them, Armenian MP tells PACE

Hundreds of Armenian young guys are being kept hostage in a country, which hates them, Armenian MP Ruben Rubinyan said during the current affairs debate on Armenian Prisoners war and other captives” at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

“Have you ever seen a racist version of Madame Tussaud Museum? Now you can, because last week the President of Azerbaijan opened a so-called trophy park in Baku where mannequins of Armenian soldiers are depicted in chains, dying or wounded,” Rubinyan said.

He stressed that Azerbaijan has done something no country in Europe had done during the past 80 years.

“They have institutionalized hatred towards Armenians, and in this situation, in this atmosphere despite the fact that the Armenian side has returned all prisoners of war, despite the international humanitarian law, despite the trilateral statement of November 9 that put an end to hostilities, they refuse to repatriate Armenian prisoners of war and other captives. This is unacceptable,” he stated.

“This is a straightforward issue, a black and white issue. Armenian prisoners of war and other captives have to be returned by Azerbaijan. This is a must, an obligation, and this should happen,” he stated.