Force Azerbaijan to return the POWs, Armenian MP Naira Zohrabyan tells PACE

Armenian MP Naira Zohrabyan has called on the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) to force Azerbaijan to return the Armenian prisoners of war, noting that “every day of captivity is hell.”

Speaking about the opening of a “trophy park” in Baku, Zohrabyan described it as demonstration of fascism.”

“It was horrible to see Azerbaijanis queue for miles to see this insulting exhibition. They brought with them their children, who were declaring that Armenians were their genetic enemy,” the MP pointed out.

“Six months after the war, we have hundreds of prisoners of war held in Azerbaijani prisons; Azerbaijan not only refuses to provide the European Court of Human Rights with clear information about Armenian prisoners of war, but cynically declares that they are not prisoners of war. By the way, one of the prisoners of war was recently buried by his parents. I want to understand why the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights has not yet visited Baku prisons to see the inhumane conditions in which Armenian prisoners of war are being held,” Naira Zohrabyan stated.

“When the Council of Europe member states Azerbaijan and Turkey are cynically violating human rights, when Aliyev declares that they won this war, because they raised a whole generation of Azerbaijani youth with hatred for the enemy, such racist, anti-Armenian statements must be discussed by our organization, otherwise we violate the fundamental values of our organization with fake agendas,” the Armenian lawmaker stated.