Armenia strongly condemns Azerbaijan’s threats to use force

Armenia strongly condemn the Azerbaijani President’s claims on the territorial integrity of Armenia and his threats to use force, Spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anna Naghdalyan says.

The comments come after the President of Azerbaijan threatened to use force against Armenia in a TV interview.

“Such statements seriously damage regional peace and stability. They reveal the false nature of Azerbaijan’s recent statements on peace and reconciliation,” Naghdalyan stated.

“It is noteworthy that such threats are made on the eve of the anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, with the aim of speaking to the Armenian people from a position of strength,” she added.

“We are in constant contact with our strategic ally, as well as with all our partners interested in peace in the South Caucasus,” the Spokesperson concluded.