Lebanon’s President receives Minister of Youth ahead of her visit to Armenia

Lebanon’s President, General Michel Aoun, met Youth and Sports Minister Vartine Ohanian at the Presidential Palace today, the President’s Office informs.

Relations between Lebanon and Armenia were also addressed in the meeting. Minister Ohanian will be leaving for Yerevan to represent the President at the ceremony commemorating the 106th anniversary of the Armenian genocide.

President Aoun asked the Youth and Sports Minister to convey his greetings to his Armenian counterpart, President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.