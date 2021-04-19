PoliticsTop

City of Troy, Michigan, adopts proclamation to commemorate 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email April 19, 2021, 19:42
Less than a minute

Mayor Ethan Baker of the City of Troy, Michigan and the Troy City Council have adopted a proclamation to commemorate the 106th Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide․

