City of Troy, Michigan, adopts proclamation to commemorate 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide

Mayor Ethan Baker of the City of Troy, Michigan and the Troy City Council have adopted a proclamation to commemorate the 106th Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide․
