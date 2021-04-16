Two injured in Yerevan hospital fire

Two people were injured as fire caught up at Heratsi Hospital #1 in Yerevan, the Ministry of Emergency Situations informs.

The National Crisis Management center received an alarm at 06:24 Friday morning.

Six fire engines were dispatched to the scene.

The fire had broken out in one of the hospital rooms on the 2nd floor.

It was contained at 06:34and extinguished at 06:43. Two mattresses (about 2 square meters) and two cupboards were partially burnt. A patient (born in 1980) and a doctor received burns.