Rep. Speier calls to maintain parity in US security assistance to Armenia and Azerbaijan

Member of the House of Representative Jackie Speier has urged the US Department of Defense to maintain parity in security assistance to Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“Azerbaijan holds 200 Armenian POWs, subjecting many to horrific abuse. The US must insist that it release all POWs now. Shockingly, the US sent Azerbaijan $100m in assistance while Armenia received $0. The U.S. must return to parity in assistance to Armenia & Azerbaijan!” Rep. Speier said in a Twitter post.

“Today I pressed Department of Defense on this disparity. The answer wasn’t sufficient – violence and instability are not in US interests. We cannot reward Azerbaijan for its all-out assault & enable further violence against the Armenian people,” she said.