President Sarkissian offers condolences on the passing of Vartan Gregorian

President Armen Sarkissian has offered condolences on the passing of Aurora co-founder Vartan Gregorian.

“I received a very painful news today. One of the brightest figures in modern American thought and the Armenian world, a devotee of education and culture, President of the Carnegie Corporation of New York, co-founder of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, former President of the New York Public Library, First foreign President of the Brown University, recipient of the “Freedom” Medal of the US President, and my old friend Vartan Gregorian,” the President said.

“Vartan Gregorian was handed a passport certifying Armenian citizenship, was devoted to his nation on his birthday, April 8, was a devotee of his nation, a true patron of strengthening Homeland-Diaspora ties, as evidenced by his pro-Armenian public activities. During our personal meetings and conversations, during numerous events in the Diaspora, I have personally had the opportunity to see it myself,” President Sarkissian said.

He expressed sincere condolences to Vartan Gregorian’s family, relatives and friends.

Co-Founder and member of the Aurora Prize Selection Committee, an outstanding Armenian-American humanitarian, scholar, author, educator and mentor Vartan Gregorian passed away today aged 87, Aurora Humanitarian Initiative informs.