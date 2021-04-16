Eight dead in Indianapolis mass shooting

Eight people have been killed and many injured in a shooting in the US city of Indianapolis, police say, the BBC reports.

Witnesses heard several gunshots at a FedEx facility and one said he saw a man firing an automatic weapon.

The gunman, said to have been acting alone, is reported to have killed himself. Authorities said there was no further threat to public safety.

Police say several of the injured have been taken to hospital. Flights from the nearby airport are not affected.

“As officers arrived, they came into contact with an active shooting incident,” city police spokeswoman Genae Cook said.

“After a preliminary search of the grounds, inside and out, we have located eight people at the scene with injuries consistent to gunshot wounds, those eight were pronounced deceased here at the scene.

“We have been made aware of multiple other people with injuries who have been transported to local hospitals, or who have transported themselves to local hospitals.”

Ms Cook said the motive for the killing was unclear.

A FedEx statement said the company was aware of the shooting and co-operating with the authorities.

“Safety is our top priority, and our thoughts are with all those who are affected,” it said.