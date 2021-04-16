Armenian President hosted by Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II

On an the President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and his wife Nouneh Sarkissian were hosted by the Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II.

The Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia welcomed the official visit of the President of Armenia. He stressed that the Armenian and Georgian peoples have a centuries-old history of friendship, and noted that Armenian Apostolic and Georgian Orthodox Churches have played an important role in preserving it. He noted that the two churches play an important role in establishing peace and stability in the region.

President Armen Sarkissian thanked for the meeting and conveyed greetings from Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians.

President Sarkissian noted that his official visit was aimed at discussing the development of current relations and cooperation between the two peoples. “The purpose of the visit was to discuss today’s issues, and most importantly, to talk about the future, to strengthen and expand our fraternal relations so that our children and grandchildren can enjoy the fruits of our friendship and continue the friendship of our peoples. “

President Sarkissian also spoke about the current challenges, noting that the world and the region are facing difficult times. “Armenia went through the hell of war, we lost thousands of young lives. My prayers are with the parents and families of the bereaved. And we must do everything to have a more stable and peaceful region in the future,” he said.

The Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II expressed hope that the Armenian people will find the strength to overcome the difficulties. “When it is difficult for Armenia, the Armenian people, it is also difficult for us,” said the Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia.

His Holiness Ilia II conveyed his words of blessing to President Sarkissian and the Armenian people, as well as his warm wishes to the Catholicos of All Armenians.