Two Armenian servicemen killed in run over incident

Contract servicemen, senior sergeant Aram Badalyan (born in 1988) and junior sergeant Levon Mkrtumyan (born in 1992) died as they were run over by a car near Aramus settlement in Armenia’s Kotayk province, the Mi8nistry of Defense reports.

Three others were injured. One servicemen was taken to the Central Clinical Military Hospital of the Ministry of Defense for inpatient treatment. The others returned to the place of service after undergoing a medical examination.

The incident took place at about 2 am on April 15. An investigation is underway.

The Ministry of Defense said it shares the sorrow of heavy loss and offers condolences to the servicemen’s family and friends.