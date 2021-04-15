Society

Silent protests in 14 cities around the world to demand release of Armenian POWs

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email April 15, 2021, 10:33
Less than a minute
Protesters in Berlin demand release of Armenian POWs

On April 15th, Armenians from 14 cities around the world will unite in a silent protest to demand the release of Armenian prisoners of war held captive by Azerbaijan, Diaspora High Commissioner’s Office reports.

Global Silent Protest to Free Armenian POWs is organized by Armenian Diaspora communities.

Those who can’s join the protests physically, are encouraged to use #FreeArmenianPOWs #FreeArmenianHostages on social media on April 15th.

