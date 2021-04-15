Georgian President hosts official dinner in honor of Armenia’s Sarkissian

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili hosted an official dinner at the presidential residence in honor of the President of Armenia Armen Sarkissin and Mrs. Nuneh Sarkissian, who are in Georgia for an official visit.

Presidents Armen Sarkissian and Salome Zurabishvili exchanged toasts, in which they referred to the centuries-old friendship between the Armenian and Georgian peoples, the Armenian-Georgian interstate relations based on respect and mutual trust, as well as the prospects of strengthening bilateral ties.

In his speech, the President of Armenia particularly noted that it was very pleasant to be in neighboring Georgia. According to Armen Sarkissian, the centuries-old Armenian-Georgian relations are conditioned on the one hand by the creative spirit of our nations, religious and cultural commonalities, and on the other hand by the need for the two Christian peoples in the region to preserve their identity and face regional and global challenges.

“Common history and culture are an exceptional treasure that must be valued, preserved and passed on to future generations,” said the President of Armenia. “Even today, the historical, cultural, civilizational commonalities that unite us, the vision of the future with a similar value system are a solid basis for developing cooperation in various fields, for supplementing bilateral relations with new initiatives.”

“When talking about the Armenian-Georgian relations, it is impossible not to refer to the Armenian community living in Georgia, which, being a harmonious part of the Georgian society, having its contribution to the development of Georgia, is at the same time a strong bridge between Armenia and Georgia,” the President said.

“The preservation, development and deepening of the achievements in our bilateral relations today imply daily consistent work and efforts in all directions. And we, as the presidents of Armenia and Georgia, of course, must pursue our modest contribution to this cause,” he concluded.