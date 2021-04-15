Creative Armenia announces new recipients of Artists for Artsakh grants

Creative Armenia has announced the six new recipients of its Artists for Artsakh

grants — creative funds for artists across all fields who bring global attention to Artsakh

and its people.



“We are proud of these talented artists,” remarked Garin Hovannisian, the founding

director of Creative Armenia. “The quality and range of their commitment to Artsakh are

an inspiration to all of us.”

The latest recipients of the creative grant are:



Narek Aleksanyan, a photographer from Armenia, for his capturing of the life and lore

of Artsakh.



Kamee Abrahamian, a multidisciplinary artist from Canada, for the creation of a

cutting-edge AR installation art, based on the widely-circulated guerilla street-art that

raised awareness about the Artsakh war.



Anush Ghukasyan, a visual artist from Armenia, for the creation of a captivating

installation piece that challenges the notions of boundaries, war, and peace.



Vahe Terteryan, a filmmaker from Armenia, for a powerful short documentary film about

the children of Artsakh.



Valeri Ghazaryan, a rapper and musician from Artsakh, for the creation of a rhythmic

fusion of rap and dripping sounds of violin, in collaboration with violinist and fellow

Artsakh native Grandma Kima.



Oksana Mirzoyan, a filmmaker based in the US, for her film Abysm about Artsakh that

will bring international attention to the human narrative of war.



These six creators now join the ranks of previous Artists for Artsakh grant recipients —

calligrapher Ruben Malayan (Armenia), writer Taleen Babayan (USA), filmmaker

Christine Haroutounian (USA), writer and journalist Lika Zakaryan (Artsakh),

documentary filmmaker Vardan Hovhannisyan (Armenia), and many others — in an

expanding mission to bring Artsakh’s spirit to global audiences.