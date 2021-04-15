Armenian President arrives in Georgia for official visit

Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian has arrived in Tbilisi for an official visit at the invitation of Georgian President Salome Zourabishvili.

At Shota Rustaveli International Airport the President was welcomed by Georgia’s Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani.

Within the framework of his visit, President Sarkissian and President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili will have a tête-à- tête meeting, followed by an extended one. Discussions will focus on the agenda of bilateral relations, and issues of expanding mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields; they will also touch upon regional issues and developments.

During his visit, President Armen Sarkissian will meet with Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II and Archil Talakvadze, Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia.

President Sarkissian will visit the St. George Primate Church of the Armenian Apostolic Church in Georgia.