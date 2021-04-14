UK Parliament should properly recognize the Armenian Genocide, Serj Tankian tells BBC’s Hardtalk

It’s supremely important for the UK Parliament to properly and formally recognize the Armenian Genocide and work toward aid and self determination for the people of Artsakh to counter the unjust pro-Azerbaijan and Pro-Turkey bias taken by the BP lobby arm of the UK government., System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian said in an interview with BBC Hardtalk.

Learning about his grandparent’s Armenian background in his early teens prompted Serj Tankian, the frontman of heavy metal band System of a Down to become an activist, he said.

He told BBC Hardtalk that it was a huge “learning experience for me as to what transpired to my people” in the last days of Ottoman Empire.

The interview will air on BBC on April 15.