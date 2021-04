An exhibition of paintings entitled “The Armenian Genocide” was held in Tbilisi’s Freedom Square, the Armenian Embassy in Georgia informs.

The exhibition featured paintings of the Armenian Genocide, the pogroms in Baku and Sumgait, as well as Armenian cultural monuments that fell victim to Azerbaijani vandalism in Artsakh and Nakhichevan.

The exhibition was organized by the “Armenian Community of Georgia” non-governmental organization.