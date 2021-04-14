PoliticsTop

Armenian PM says will step down in late April

Siranush Ghazanchyan April 14, 2021, 19:32
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said he will step down during the last ten days of April to disband Parliament and call early elections.

“I will tender my resignation during the last ten days of April as it was agreed with the parliamentary forces and the president,” Pashinyan told Parliament on Wednesday.

“In order to adhere to all protocol procedures, on the seventh day I will nominate myself for premiership. All other factions will refrain from nominating their candidates, and my party My Step will not elect me as Prime Minister. Then my faction will nominate me and reject my candidature again. The parliament will be disbanded and elections will be held on June 20,” he said.

