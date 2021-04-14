Armenian PM mentions the number of victims and missing in Artsakh war

Speaking at the National Assembly today, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan published the number of the victims and missing as a result of the Artsakh war.

“As of today, 3,621 people have been confirmed dead, 321 are missing. At the same time, we have 201 bodies or relics to be identified, and 100 identified bodies, but relatives refuse to accept that fact for various reasons. Many want to believe that their loved ones are alive, or held captive [in Azerbaijan], there are families who don’t trust the DNA tests,” Pashinyan said.

According to the Prime Minister, the number of victims will be close to 4,000. He asked the lawmakers to pay tribute to observe a minute of silence in memory of the victims.