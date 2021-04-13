Russia, Iran highlight the importance of long-term political settlement of the Karabakh conflict

Russia and Iran have stressed the importance of achieving a long-term political and diplomatic settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and considered the role the countries of the region can play in this process, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif, TASS reports.

“We discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, taking into account the mediation efforts of Russia, which make it possible to maintain a stable ceasefire. We stressed the importance of overcoming the consequences of the conflict and, in general, achieving its long-term political and diplomatic settlement on a just basis in the interests of the Armenian and Azerbaijani peoples and considered the role that the countries of the region can play in this process,” the Russian Foreign Minister said.