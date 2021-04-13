Biden invites Putin for meeting to ‘discuss full range of issues’

During a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Joe Biden invited him to hold a meeting “in a third country”.

“President Biden reaffirmed his goal of building a stable and predictable relationship with Russia consistent with U.S. interests, and proposed a summit meeting in a third country in the coming months to discuss the full range of issues facing the United States and Russia,” the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Putin and Biden “discussed a number of regional and global issues, including the intent of the United States and Russia to pursue a strategic stability dialogue on a range of arms control and emerging security issues, building on the extension of the New START Treaty.”