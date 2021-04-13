Armenia rolls out Covid-19 vaccination

Armenia has rolled out the Covid-19 vaccination. People in risk groups will be vaccinated in the first stage, the Ministry of Health informs.

People under the age of 55 in the risk groups will be vaccinated with Sputnik-V, while those over the age of 55 will receive the AstraZeneca shot.

Armenia has so far imported 24,000 dozes of AstraZeneca vaccine and 7,500 dozes of Sputnik V.

The risk groups are:

• Chronic patients aged 18 to 64

• People 65 65 and older

• Medical staff

• Residents and staff of nursing homes

• Employees of social care centers